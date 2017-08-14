State Trooper Injured In Motorcycle Crash While On-Duty

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper is expected to survive after crashing his motorcycle while on-duty.
State police say the trooper collided with a car that pulled out of a driveway in front of him in New Britain on Sunday. The 33-year-old trooper was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered injuries considered not to be life-threatening.
The 88-year-old driver of the car suffered minor injuries. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the name of either man involved in the crash.
