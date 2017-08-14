Sexual Misconduct Investigation Temporarily Sidelines Plainfield Fire Department

(CBS Connecticut) — Plainfield Police today revealed that they are investigating a possible crime at the town’s fire department.
Plainfield officers searched the Fire Department on Norwich Road in Plainfield at 5:30 pm Thursday.
Other fire departments were put on notice to respond to any fires or other calls during the search.
Investigators say public safety was maintained.
Police say they were investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by a member of the fire department.
The activity allegedly took place at the firehouse.
Police did not identify the member of the fire department. They did not provide specifics about the sexual misconduct.
The investigation is continuing.