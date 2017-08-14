Several Vigils Held In Connecticut After Violent White Supremacist Rally

August 14, 2017 9:11 AM
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP and CBS Connecticut) — Several vigils were held in Connecticut following violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally.

Three people were killed Saturday and dozens were injured as white nationalists protested the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead.

Vigils in support of the victims took place Sunday in West Hartford, Willimantic, Bridgeport, New Haven, and Danbury.

Connecticut leaders have condemned the violence at Saturday’s rally. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he is “disgusted by the violence incited and perpetrated in Charlottesville.”

 

