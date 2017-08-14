Police ID Woman Killed In Shooting That Injured Man

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Stratford.
Police say the shootings happened just after midnight Sunday following an argument in the street. Twenty-seven-year-old Raenetta Catchings, of Stratford, was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital. A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Police have not named a suspect in the shootings. There was no word on a possible motive.
