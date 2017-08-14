Police ID Woman Killed In Shooting That Injured Man

August 14, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting that left a man seriously injured in Stratford.

Police say the shootings happened just after midnight Sunday following an argument in the street. Twenty-seven-year-old Raenetta Catchings, of Stratford, was pronounced dead at Bridgeport Hospital. A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have not named a suspect in the shootings. There was no word on a possible motive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen