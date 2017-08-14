Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Weekend Shooting

August 14, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: homicide, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Waterbury police have charged a man with murder after a fatal weekend shooting in the city.

Police responded to a call Saturday morning from the hospital about a man who was shot in the head. The Republican-American reports that 35-year-old Terry Smith died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Later that day, police arrested and charged 46-year-old Robert Williams with murder. Williams is currently being held on a $1 million bond. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Both men have criminal records.

Williams was shot in the leg, but police wouldn’t say if shots were exchanged between the victim and suspect. Both shootings remain under investigation.

