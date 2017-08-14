Indians Win Battle Of Division Leaders

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) _ Edwin Encarnacion homered twice to help the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians earn their fourth straight victory, 7-3 over the East-leading Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

In a rematch of last year’s ALDS, which Cleveland won in a three-game sweep, Trevor Bauer (11-8) struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings for his fourth consecutive win. He allowed three runs _ all on solo homers by Red Sox rookies. Rafael Devers had two and Andrew Benintendi one.

The Indians improved to a season-high five games in front of the second-place Minnesota Twins, who were idle. The Red Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games.

The quick visit to Fenway Park by the Indians was to make up an Aug. 2 rainout that came two days after Doug Fister (2-6) shut out Cleveland into the eighth inning. But this time he allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out five in 4 1/3 innings as his two-game winning streak ended.

Bauer gave up seven hits and two walks. Encarnacion had his 28th career multihomer game, third this season.

Devers, who made his major league debut on July 25, also homered in the ninth inning off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman on Sunday night to send the game into extra innings. Still two months from his 21st birthday, Devers became the third-youngest Red Sox player to have a multihomer game.

Only Ted Williams and Tony Conigliaro were younger when they did it.

Eduardo Nunez had three singles for Boston.

The Indians scored three in the second, but Encarnacion popped out with the bases loaded to end the inning. When he came up again in the fifth, he cleared the Green Monster and the seats above them for a two-run homer that broke a 3-all tie. The next inning, his second two-run shot of the game made it 7-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager John Farrell said it was too early to determine whether LHP David Price would need a rehab start in the minors. He last pitched on July 22 before going on the DL with elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

Indians: Start a three-game series at Minnesota on Tuesday. RHP Danny Salazar (4-5) faces RHP Bartolo Colon (2-1).

Red Sox: Open a two-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. RHP Rick Porcello (6-14) faces RHP Mike Leake (7-10).



