Bridgeport Man Faces Sentencing In Child Sex Trafficking Case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Bridgeport man faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced on federal child sex trafficking charges.
Twenty-nine-year-old Jason Prawl, who pleaded guilty in May, is scheduled to go back before a U.S. District Court judge in Hartford on Monday.
Prawl was one of five people arrested during a human trafficking sting in Milford in February 2016.
Prosecutors say he recruited a 17-year-old girl who began seeing men in Prawl’s apartment beginning in December 2015.
They say Prawl used the website backpage.com to advertise the minor for up to $150 per hour, and the victim saw approximately four clients a day for approximately 30 days with Prawl keeping about $20 from each appointment.
Prawl has been detained since his arrest in March 2016.
