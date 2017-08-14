2 People Injured In Salisbury Plane Crash

SALISBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Two people suffered minor injuries when a vintage aircraft crashed in northwestern Connecticut.
Connecticut State Police say the single-engine plane crashed into a tree in Salisbury at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
The plane’s two occupants were out of the aircraft and on the ground when rescue personnel arrived. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Federal aviation authorities say the 1946 Piper J-3 Cub had taken off from the airport in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, about 15 miles away.
State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene to contain a fuel leak.
No names were released and the cause remains under investigation.
