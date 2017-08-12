Suspect Arrested In Bristol Shooting

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Bristol police have a man in custody on attempted murder charges in a shooting from last year.

The incident occurred on July 11, 2016.

Police say 28-year-old Keith Gainey was the triggerman in a shooting on Davis Drive.

The victim was shot several times but survived.

As for Gainey, officers spotted him around 9:00 pm on Friday in a vehicle on Pine Street.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

Gainey faces a slew of charges. They are criminal attempt at murder, assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Bond was set at $750,000 and Gainey will be arraigned Monday in Bristol Superior Court.