Police: Driver Charged After Deadly Traffic Stop Crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Authorities in Connecticut say a driver is facing charges after he sped off during a traffic stop and slammed into a car, killing

another motorist.

Police say 21-year-old Joseph Guzman-Rivera was stopped by state police on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport on Thursday.

When asked to move to the shoulder, police say Guzman-Rivera sped off and exited the highway.

Police say his car first hit another vehicle, killing the female driver, identified as 63-year-old Susan Tomczk, of Bridgeport, then careened into a

pedestrian and another person.

The pedestrians sustained injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say Guzman-Rivera ran off and was later arrested at a home that wasn’t his.

Guzman-Rivera faces charges that include interfering with an officer and possession of illegal drugs.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

