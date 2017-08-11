Wrong Way Driver Charged

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Colchester woman faces charges after State Police say she struck several cars while driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Hartford last night.
Just before 10:00 p.m., troopers say they responded to the area of I-84 west at exit 44. They had been notified prior to their arrival that 45-year-old Theresa Brownell had struck several vehicles before finally coming to a stop on the left side of the highway, facing eastbound in the westbound lanes.
Brownell, they say, failed several field sobriety tests. Investigators suspected she’d been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
She now faces one count each of operating under the influence, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, and driving the wrong way.
Brownell was released after posting $5,000 bond. She’s due in court August 31.