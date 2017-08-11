Police Investigating Fatal Shooting

DERBY, Conn. (AP) _ Police have released the name of a man who was fatally shot in Derby.
Officers were called to the area of Anson and Fifth streets early Friday morning on a report of a shooting and found 21-year-old JaJuan Benavides, of Naugatuck, wounded.
Benavides was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m.
The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit and Derby police are investigating the shooting. Other details were not immediately available.
