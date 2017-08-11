Man Arrested After Deadly Bridgeport Crash

August 11, 2017 2:23 AM
Filed Under: bridgeport, deadly crash, narcotics arrest

(Bridgeport, Conn./ CBS Connecticut)– A 21-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody in connection with a deadly crash in the city Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 PM, State Police attempted to pull over Joseph Guzman-Rivera on I-95 in Bridgeport. He drove off and struck two pedestrians near Railroad and Iranistan Avenues. They are expected to survive.

He then crashed into another car on Railroad Avenue. A woman in that car was pronounced dead. Guzman-Rivera fled on foot from there.

Police found him in the basement of a home on Lewis Street. Guzman-Rivera then assaulted a Police K9 before being apprehended. Police found him to be in possession of narcotics including heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine.

He is charged with Possession of Narcotics (3 counts), Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell (WITS) (3 counts), Possession of Narcotics WITS w/i 1,500 ft of a school (3 counts), Illegal Injuring of a Police Service Animal, and Burglary 2nd degree.

Guzman-Rivera will appear in court Friday. He was held on $500,000 bond.

