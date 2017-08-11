Gov. Malloy, Municipal Organizations Meet To Discuss State Aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut)_ With state aid to cities and towns on the table as budget talks continue, Governor Dannel P. Malloy met with leaders of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and the Connecticut Council of Small Towns today.

Though he’s proposed shifting a third of teacher pension costs to cities and towns, and coming up with a new way to distribute education aid, Governor Malloy says there are areas where he and municipal leaders agree.

“We didn’t get bogged down in beating each other up, which I think tends to happen in other discussions,” the Governor said. “They shared what they’re looking for on a structural basis with respect to the state government’s approach to the rules and regulations that they operate under.”

Cities and towns say they’re worried about state aid cuts and the threat of property tax increases to balance budgets. However the municipal leaders say they’re hopeful that mandate relief can help ease some financial burdens.

And Betsy Garrett of the Council of Small Towns says money isn’t the only way the state can help municipalities, citing prevailing wage reform and binding arbitration reform, which she says would help minimize steep property tax hikes and service disruptions.