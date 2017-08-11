Cromwell Man Arrested On Threatening Charges

August 11, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: arrest, court, Middletown, threats

(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)– State Police have arrested a Cromwell man following a lengthy investigation.In January staff at Middletown Superior Court contacted State Police and requested the investigation after receiving communications they believed were threatening in nature.

Friday morning 52 year old Edward Taupier was arrested at his home.He is charged with Inciting Injury to Persons or Property and Threatening.

 

He is being held on $200,000 bond.Taupier is scheduled to appear Monday in New London Superior Court.

