Connecticut Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Girlfriend

August 11, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: Antonio Ramos, stabbing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for stabbing his girlfriend last September.

The Connecticut Post reports that 56-year-old Antonio Ramos pleaded guilty Thursday just as his case was about to go to trial.

Under a plea bargain, Ramos faces 13 years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 6.

Prosecutors say he stabbed the 28-year-old victim multiple times.

Police responding to reports of an assault found the victim covered in blood and laying against a fence. Police found Ramos hiding behind a nearby dumpster with a knife in his hand and bleeding from a stab wound in his stomach area.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen