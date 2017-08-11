Arrest Made In Bookstore Assault

WINSTED, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted two volunteer workers at a nonprofit bookstore founded by consumer advocate Ralph Nader.

Authorities say 24-year-old Aaron Bugbee is expected to be arraigned Friday.

He was held on $75,000 bond after his arrest Thursday and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police say Bugbee entered the Winsted Community Bookstore on Monday and said he was new to town. Police say women ages 67 and 69 were showing him guide books when he attacked.

The women fought him off and the suspect fled.

They were treated for injuries, including a broken nose.

The store was founded by Nader, the Office of the Community Lawyer, and The Law Works.

Nader’s assistant deferred comment to an attorney for the Community Lawyer, who declined comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)