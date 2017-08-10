This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Dr. Howard Stoffer, Associate Professor of National Security at the University of New Haven, previously served in the Foreign Service of the United States and as the Deputy Executive Director of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate of the U.N. Security Council. Dr. Stoffer asks, should we be worried about North Korea?

7:20- Joe Markley represents the 16th Senatorial District, which includes the towns of Cheshire, Prospect, Southington, Wolcott and Waterbury, and he addresses the potential new tax on heating oil.

8:20- Jordan Goodman, America’s money answer man, says despite the international threats and governmental upheaval saturating the media, Wall Street is thriving – with the Dow Jones Industrial soaring to one all time record high after another, at 22,000 and beyond.

8:50- Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller News Foundation, talks the New York Times’ “leaked” climate report.

