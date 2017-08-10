Second Man Sentenced For Killing Sparked By Spilled Coffee

August 10, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: James McLamb, Spilled Coffee, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A second person has been sentenced for his role in the fatal stabbing of a man outside a Connecticut fast-food restaurant sparked by a spilled cup of coffee.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 24-year-old James McLamb was sentenced to five years behind bars on Wednesday in the March 2015 killing of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles outside a Stamford McDonald’s.

Prosecutors say Muralles had just left the restaurant with his coffee when he bumped into McLamb and Marquest Hall and accidentally spilled some on Hall.

McLamb, of New Haven, punched the victim, before Hall stabbed him twice.

McLamb, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, apologized to Muralles’ family in court.

Hall, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen