Police Observed Drug Transaction Ends With Arrest

(WALLINGFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford Police have arrested a 19 year old Waterbury woman on narcotics and motor vehicle charges.The Wallingford Police Department Narcotics Unit observed a vehicle involved in a drug transaction near North Colony Road .
The vehicle , driven by Kiana Rodriguez was stopped and searched. Inside the vehicle police found a false container which contained approximately 120 wax folds of heroin and 13 bags of crack cocaine weighing about 4.2 grams. Also seized was $153.00 in cash , 5 cellphones and a prescription pain killer.
Rodriguez was charged with sale of Narcotics,Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell,Possession of Narcotics,Possession of a Controlled Substance,Misuse of Registration Plates,Operating and Unregistered Motor Vehicle and Operating with No Insurance.
Rodriguez was released on $50,000 bond and has an August 24th date in Meriden Superior Court.