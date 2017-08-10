Man Stabbed In New London

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New London Police continues to investigate an early morning stabbing on Prest Street. Officers responded to the report of a possible drug overdose shortly after 2:30 am.Upon arrival they learned that a cab possibly associated with the incident had left the scene for Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

At the hospital police found a man in the cab with apparent stab wounds to his torso.Investigators say the victim sustained his injuries at 44 Prest Street following a physical confrontation with another man who fled the scene.

The victim remains in guarded and serious condition at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.His name has not been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the new London Police Department’s Detective Division.