Father Injured Giving Driving Lesson To 11-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man was critically injured when he was pinned between a car and a tree as he was giving his 11-year-old daughter a driving lesson.

New Haven police say the 25-year-old man jumped out of the car and tried to stop it as it reversed toward a house on Wednesday. The car crashed through a fence and struck a gas line before pinning him.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The girl was not injured.

Several nearby homes were evacuated as crews tried to stop the gas leak.