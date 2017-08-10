CSP: Burglary Suspect Leaps Out Window, Escapes

August 10, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Attempted Burglary, connecticut state police, Griswold

(Griswold, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a home this morning in Griswold in which the suspect jumped from a window and fled on foot.

A little after 1:00 a.m., officers from the Troop E barracks responded to an alarm on Burton Road.

The homeowner was checking on an alarm in their barn when he saw a man break a window and make the leap the ground 20 feet below.

Police say the suspect was last seen running through a field toward a wooded area.

No items were reported stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contract State Police barracks Troop E in Montville at (860) 848-6500, extension 5008.

