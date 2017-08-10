Coast Guard Search Operation Off Madison Coast

August 10, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Madison, search

MADISON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Coast Guard crews have been searching by sea and air off the coast of Madison after two separate reports of distress flares late Wednesday night.

The reports came in around 10:40 p.m., according to Coast Guard Lieutenant Alaina Fagan in New Haven. The Madison and Clinton Fire Departments are also part of the operation.

The search area is about nine miles long and five miles wide. Weather conditions are reported to be ideal for search crews.

So far, crews have found nothing. It’s unclear how long the search will continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen