Coast Guard Search Operation Off Madison Coast

MADISON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Coast Guard crews have been searching by sea and air off the coast of Madison after two separate reports of distress flares late Wednesday night.
The reports came in around 10:40 p.m., according to Coast Guard Lieutenant Alaina Fagan in New Haven. The Madison and Clinton Fire Departments are also part of the operation.
The search area is about nine miles long and five miles wide. Weather conditions are reported to be ideal for search crews.
So far, crews have found nothing. It’s unclear how long the search will continue.