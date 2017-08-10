Boil Water Advisory For Part Of Coventry

(Coventry, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Some Coventry residents who receive their water from the Pilgrim Hills Water System are being advised to boil their water until further notice.
According to the Connecticut Water Company, a contractor damaged a main, causing the pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch.
As a precaution, Connecticut Water has put the boil water advisory in place for cooking, drinking, food prep, and reconstituting baby formula.
The water can be used without boiling for bathing, cleaning, sanitation and other purposes where it’s not consumed.
After service has been restored, the water will be tested to verify no bacteria got into the system. Those results should be back Friday afternoon.
Connecticut Water officials say customers may experience air and sediment in the water as service is restored and the system flushed.