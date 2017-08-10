Bloomfield Police Cruiser Involved In Crash

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Four people were transported to area hospitals after a crash between a Bloomfield police cruiser and an SUV Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., police say the cruiser, with lights and siren activated, was responding to a call, when it collided with a Toyota Highlander at Tunxis Avenue and Mills Lane. Both vehicles sustained substantial damage, said police. The cruiser struck a backhoe and a support wire for a utility pole after the initial crash, said police.

The officer in the cruiser was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford with minor injuries, and has been treated and released, said police. The driver of the SUV was taken to Hartford Hospital for evaluation, said police. Two children, who were in car seats in the back of the SUV, were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for evaluation.

The North Central Accident Reconstruction Squad has been called in to investigate the crash.