New Bus Service To Link UConn Storrs, Downtown Hartford

(CBS Connecticut) — Starting Sunday, there will be new bus service between UConn’s Storrs campus and downtown Hartford.

In the capital city, the bus will stop within walking distance of the new UConn Hartford campus, which is scheduled to open in the next several weeks.

The buses will run every hour.

State Transportation Commissioner Jim Redeker says officials learned from their conversations with students.

“Students who perhaps share a vision that the rest of the population needs to share, of a an autoless, free lifestyle that gets you around without needing to own a car,” Redeker said.

Most of the costs of the new bus service will be borne by UConn students, who are paying a new $20 per semester fee in exchange for free rides on buses and trains around the state.