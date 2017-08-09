State Senate GOP Leader Won’t Run For Governor

(North Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano is announcing he’ll not be a candidate for governor next year.

Fasano, from North Haven, says in a statement that after mulling a run and consulting with his family, he’s decided not to launch a gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

He says the decision was difficult but in the end, it was family considerations more than anything that led to his decision.

Fasano says the original plan was to wait until after the state budget process played out before deciding whether or not to run.

But as that process has dragged on, Fasano said it was best for other candidates to know his plan to move the process forward.