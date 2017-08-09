Psychotherapist Faces Sex Assault Charge

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Farmington police are charging a psychotherapist with sexual assault from a case that had origins two years ago.

They say in September of 2015, a 19-year-old woman told police she’d been assaulted in the Farmington office of Dr. Daniel Affrunti.

During that initial investigation, police say the 67-year-old Affrunti’s license to practice in Connecticut lapsed voluntarily and the victim chose not to pursue charges.

The victim further stated she was in an ongoing sexual relationship with Affrunti last year after the initial investigation was closed.

Police say their investigation determined that the victim, his former patient, was still emotionally dependent on Affrunti.

Affrunti turned himself in to Farmington Police today.

He now faces second-degree sexual assault charges. Bond was set at $500,000.