Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Both Top $300M For First Time Ever

CBS Local — For the first time ever, both the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots have risen to more than $300 million simultaneously, USA Today reported.

It has been seven years since every state lottery in the U.S. began selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets, but both games have never offered payouts of this size at the same time.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing had no winners for its $350 million jackpot. The next drawing on Friday night will now offer $382 million, with a $238 million cash option amount.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 11-17-50-52-74, with Mega Ball: 14 and Megaplier: 2.

The Wednesday night Powerball jackpot is now set at $307 million, with a one-time cash payout estimated at about $193.2 million.

A record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot was shared by winning ticket-holders in Florida, California and Tennessee in January 2016.

But the current odds of winning a Powerball drawing are one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 258.9 million.

Both lotteries involve the random selection of five numbered balls from one set, along with a second drawing of one ball from another set. Powerball and Mega Millions also both offer a series of lesser prizes below the advertised jackpot.

Tickets for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing are $1 each, and tickets for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot are $2 each. If nobody wins the Powerball again, the next drawing will be on Saturday night.

[H/T: USA Today]