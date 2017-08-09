Police Identify Man Fatally Shot Outside New Britain Party

August 9, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed while attending a family party in New Britain last week.

Police say 32-year-old Gabriel Pereira, of Hartford, was shot in the head Aug. 1.

Capt. Thomas Steck says Pereira was attending a family party and had just stepped outside for some reason when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is believed the shooter was on foot and police do not believe it was a drive-by.

Police say one person was arrested at the scene for disrupting the investigation, but that person is not believed to be the shooter.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

