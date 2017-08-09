Former Plainville Schools Worker Charged With Embezzlement

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A former accounts payable employee of Plainville Community Schools has been arrested on larceny and forgery charges.
Police say Maria Bourlogiannis, 59, of Plainville stole more than $40,000 from the school system between March 2013 and December 2015. She is accused of forging numerous documents as part of the scheme.
Police say Bourlogiannis was arrested Tuesday at her home on a charge of first-degree larceny and ten counts of second-degree forgery. She was released on $50,000 non-surety bond and is due in Bristol Superior Court August 21.
Education officials first went to police with concerns on August 1, 2016; Bourlogiannis’ employment with the district was terminated on August 16 of that year.