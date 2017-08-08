Woman Sentenced In Fraud Case

August 8, 2017 4:45 PM
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman is headed to federal prison for her role in a fraud and identity theft scheme that affected more than 30 people.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Jamila Williams-Stevenson, of West Haven, was sentenced Tuesday to four years behind bars. She pleaded guilty in December to
bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Authorities say Williams-Stevenson and co-defendant Lorena Coburn stole personal identifying information from patients at Yale New Haven Hospital_ where
Williams-Stevenson worked _and other victims and committed fraud using the information.

Prosecutors say a search of Williams-Stevenson’s home and storage unit last July found more than 200 credit and debit cards in the names of various identity
theft victims.

Coburn pleaded guilty to the same charges in November and awaits sentencing.

 

