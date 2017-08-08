This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 8, 2017

Ray is back! Here’s what’s coming up this morning…
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer talks the labor deal that saved so much money… we need to raise taxes again.
7:50- Stratford Vice President of Strategic Analysis Rodger Baker, lead on North Korea having spent time in the country, questions whether we should be afraid of North Korea? Hear his case…
8:50- Dan Haar, Hartford Courant business and politics reporter, looks at Connecticut vs. Wisconsin — Who will be last to adopt a budget?
