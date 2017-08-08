This Morning With Ray Dunaway August 8, 2017

August 8, 2017 9:05 AM By Ray Dunaway

Ray is back! Here’s what’s coming up this morning…

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer talks the labor deal that saved so much money… we need to raise taxes again.

7:50- Stratford Vice President of Strategic Analysis Rodger Baker, lead on North Korea having spent time in the country, questions whether we should be afraid of North Korea? Hear his case…

8:50- Dan Haar, Hartford Courant business and politics reporter, looks at Connecticut vs. Wisconsin — Who will be last to adopt a budget?

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen