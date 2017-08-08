Man Involved In Head-On Crash In Waterbury Has Died

August 8, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: crash, Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a man involved in a head-on collision in Waterbury last week has died.

The Republican-American reports 59-year-old Edwin Cortes suffered serious internal injuries after the Ford Taurus he was driving crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck Wednesday night in Waterbury.

Police say Cortes died Friday. His 57-year-old passenger is in stable condition after also suffering internal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen