Man Involved In Head-On Crash In Waterbury Has Died

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a man involved in a head-on collision in Waterbury last week has died.
The Republican-American reports 59-year-old Edwin Cortes suffered serious internal injuries after the Ford Taurus he was driving crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck Wednesday night in Waterbury.
Police say Cortes died Friday. His 57-year-old passenger is in stable condition after also suffering internal injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)