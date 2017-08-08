Man Charged In Mall Assault

August 8, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: assault arrest, Connecticut Post Mall, Milford

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Milford, police are charging a New Haven man with sexual assault.

The say 26-year-old Jose Luis Sahagun bumped into a patron at a Connecticut Post Mall kiosk. Police say the suspect bumped her a second time and groped her from behind, while the alleged victim was with her 6-year-old child.

Police say the woman noticed Sahagun interacting with other women in the mall and alert security who, in turn, kep watch over the suspect until police arrived.

Sahagun was subsequently arrested on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.

His bond was set at $2,500.

 

