Larson Floats $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan, Carbon Tax

August 8, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: carbon tax, Infrastructure, John Larson

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – First-district Democratic Congressman John Larson is proposing a $1 trillion national infrastructure plan to upgrade the nation’s roads, bridges, rails, airports, and other assets over the next decade. The proposal was unveiled along the Connecticut River in East Hartford Tuesday.

Larson says the American Wins Act would be fully funded by an upstream carbon pollution tax seeking to generate $1.8 trillion over ten years. The proposal includes tax rebates for individuals, to offset price hikes from the pollution tax, as well as assistance for workers in carbon-intensive industries, such as coal mining.

Larson plans to introduce the bill in September when Congress returns from its summer break. Larson says he’s yet to find any Republicans to pledge their support for the plan, but expressed confidence that he can.

Larson says the plan would pave the way for his proposed tunnel to replace the I-84/I-91 interchange in Hartford.

