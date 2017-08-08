DUI Arrest Made In Drive Thru Crash

(PLAINFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Plainfield Police responded to a three vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the drive-thru of the CVS Pharmacy on Lathrop Road.According to police, shortly before 5 o’clock a vehicle driven by 62 year old Jane Hokkanen was waiting in line when she stepped on the accelerator and struck the vehicle in front of her, driven by 57year old Karen Polhemus, which was pushed into the vehicle in front of her, driven by 55 year old Keith Bouchard. He was taken to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care.The two other drivers refused transport to the hospital.

During the investigation police determined Hokkanen had been operating her vehicle under the influence. She was charged with DUI and released on a $500.00 non-surety bond.She is to appear in Danielson Superior Court August 21st.