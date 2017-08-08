Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Connecticut

Saturday, August 19 is World Humanitarian Day, an occasion to promote the importance of helping others in need. Many events taking place throughout Connecticut that day will allow you to do just that, all while having fun. For this one day skip the beach and consider attending or participating in one of these events being held for great local causes.

Steeple Chase Bike Tour

Eastern Connecticut State University Athletic Complex

69 Mansfield City Road

Mansfield, CT 06250

(860) 450-7122

www.steeplechasebiketour.org

Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.

The Steeple Chase Bike Tour returns for its 26th year, raising money for three local non-profits. The Windham Area Interfaith Ministry helps poor families acquire clothing, fuel, and other household needs; Perception Programs works with adults afflicted with AIDS, mental disorders and addiction on treatment and education; and The Windham Region No Freeze Project assists the needy and homeless with shelter, food, and other important services. The tour features five different routes in northeastern Connecticut, from a 20-mile tour through mostly flat terrain to the more challenging 100-mile route. Drinks, snacks, and first aid will be available at several stops along the way. Individual riders and teams have through August 18 to register.