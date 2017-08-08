Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Connecticut

By Joshua Palmes
Saturday, August 19 is World Humanitarian Day, an occasion to promote the importance of helping others in need. Many events taking place throughout Connecticut that day will allow you to do just that, all while having fun. For this one day skip the beach and consider attending or participating in one of these events being held for great local causes.
Steeple Chase Bike Tour
Eastern Connecticut State University Athletic Complex
69 Mansfield City Road
Mansfield, CT 06250
(860) 450-7122
www.steeplechasebiketour.org
Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.
The Steeple Chase Bike Tour returns for its 26th year, raising money for three local non-profits.The Windham Area Interfaith Ministry helps poor families acquire clothing, fuel, and other household needs; Perception Programs works with adults afflicted with AIDS, mental disorders and addiction on treatment and education; and The Windham Region No Freeze Project assists the needy and homeless with shelter, food, and other important services. The tour features five different routes in northeastern Connecticut, from a 20-mile tour through mostly flat terrain to the more challenging 100-mile route. Drinks, snacks, and first aid will be available at several stops along the way. Individual riders and teams have through August 18 to register.
Perogie Dash
Holy Trinity Orthodox Church
74 Joe Hills Road
Danbury, CT 06811
(203) 748-0671
www.holytrinitydanbury.org
Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
Danbury’s Holy Trinity Orthodox Church will host its annual Perogie Dash fundraiser for The Healing Hearts Center for Grieving Children and Families. The center specializes in bereavement support for those in Connecticut and New York struggling to cope with the death of loved ones. The Perogie Dash will feature two races, a 1K Kids Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. followed by a 5K run for older children and adults at 9 a.m. Matroiska nesting dolls will be awarded to the top finishers, and participants who register by August 13 will receive a custom T-shirt. After the races make sure to stay for the after party, where Holy Trinity’s homemade perogies will be served.
Captain’s Cove Seaport
1 Bostwick Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 066065
(203) 685-8686
www.captainscoveseaport.com
Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 10 a.m.
Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport is always a fun summertime destination, and on August 19 your visit can help a great city hospital. The seaport is hosting a benefit car show for the Lebo-DeSantie Center for Liver and Pancreatic Disease at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. The show accepts vintage cars of every make and model for a registration fee of $15, and the event will feature food, drinks, DJs and live music. Trophies will be awarded to the best cars, and the day will include raffles and silent auctions.
Warrior Dash
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park
205 East Thompson Road
Thompson, CT 06277
(877) 574-8129
www.warriordash.com
Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 8 a.m.
You can get down and dirty and help St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at the 2017 Warrior Dash at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Test your mettle against a muddy course with a dozen obstacles that include bridges, walls – even fire. Competitors will receive a T-shirt, fuzzy Viking helmet, medal, a free beer – and the satisfaction of helping children beat cancer. Registration cots $85 and $100 the day of the event. If you would prefer to participate while staying clean, sign up as a volunteer to distribute water to runners or help out at the party after the race.
Melodies For Marie
Cosmic Omelet
485 Hartford Road
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 645-1864
www.facebook.com/events
Date: Aug. 19, 2017 at 6 p.m.
The Manchester brunch spot Cosmic Omelet will open for a rare evening on August 19 to help a special Connecticut resident. Melodies For Marie is a karaoke fundraiser to help pay the medical bills of Marie Tripler, who is fighting breast cancer. Besides plenty of singing, the night will be filled with music, games, raffles, and great food. The event will be hosted by DJs Taylor Rolland and Cait Davis. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
