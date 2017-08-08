Baseball Out, Concerts In As City Plans Revamp Of Stadium

August 8, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, bridgeport, Harbor Yard

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Bridgeport plans to convert a stadium currently housing its minor league baseball team into an outdoor venue for concerts.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the city-owned stadium will be redeveloped into an amphitheater with a $15 million investment through a public-private partnership.

Frank Boulton, owner of the Bridgeport Bluefish, a member of the independent Atlantic League, says the team is proud of its 20-year run. The city declined to renew a contract with the team after it expired last season.

Developer Howard Saffan says the amphitheater will open in 2019 and will host 29 concerts annually.

A news conference to formally announced plans is scheduled for Thursday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
MLB Power Rankings
Hear WTIC Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen