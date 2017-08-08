2nd Arrest In Beating Of Asthmatic Man

August 8, 2017 3:20 PM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut have arrested a second person in connection with the death of man who suffered an asthma attack while he was being assaulted and later died.

Twenty-year-old Latrel Baker was charged Tuesday with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 26-year-old Victor Diaz.

He’s being held on $150,000 bond.

It couldn’t be determined Tuesday if he has an attorney.

Police had responded to the hospital for a report of an assault on April 27 in Bridgeport.

Witnesses told police that Diaz had been assaulted by several friends.

During the assault, Diaz suffered an asthma attack.

He was admitted to the hospital and died on April 30. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police say a woman was arrested on the same charge last week.

More arrests are expected.

