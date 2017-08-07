Stamford Man Cleared Of Groping Girl

August 7, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Aziz El Hattab, groping, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man has been cleared of charges that he inappropriately touched his daughter’s 12-year-old friend during a sleepover.

Aziz El Hattab, of Stamford, was found not guilty by a jury last week of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

The Stamford Advocate reports that the girl testified that the 44-year-old defendant came into the room where she was sleeping with his own two children and felt her breasts in July 2014.

El Hattab’s attorney said there was no evidence to back up the girl’s version of events.

El Hattab said he was “relieved and happy” with the verdict and wants his normal life back. He faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen