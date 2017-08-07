Police: Man Hit Girlfriend With Truck

HAMDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hamden police have arrested a local man after he allegedly ran over his girlfriend’s leg with his pickup truck.
Police say it started Sunday afternoon at a home on Constanzo Court with a verbal dispute between 49-year-old Michael Cancel and his 51-year-old girlfriend. Cancel allegedly pushed the woman, slapped her 11-year-old son in the face, pushed her son’s 12-year-old friend and hopped in his Dodge Ram. Police say Cancel sped across the lawn and struck his girlfriend with the pickup– running over her leg.
Cancel was involved in a traffic crash a short time later in West Haven, said police. Cancel was returned to Hamden to be booked on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Cancel was due to be arraigned Monday in Meriden Superior Court.
The woman was treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.