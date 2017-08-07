Former School Counselor Charged With Sex Assault

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Following nearly an eight-month investigation, a former counselor at a private school in Bethlehem has been charged with sexual assault.
State police say they launched an investigation into Michael Capozzi, 26, of Bethlehem after two female students at the Arch Bridge School at Wellspring alleged in December 2016 that Capozzi had sexually assaulted them the prior June. The girls were 15 and 16, said police. The school serves children in grades 1 through 12 with emotional, psychological and learning vulnerabilities. Capozzi reportedly left the state when the complaint was lodged, said troopers.
On Monday, police arrested Capozzi on chrges of second-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, promoting a minor in an obscene performance, and risk of injury to a minor. Capozzi was held on $75,000 bond pending arraignment at Bantam Superior Court.
Details of the case were ordered sealed by a judge.