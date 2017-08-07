Computer Talk: Cox Broadband Data Caps & More

On this all new episode of Computer Talk with TAB…

Cox set to charge for broadband data “caps” for over usage, and there are rumors of a new cellular Apple Watch by the end of 2017.

A monitor flashes colors randomly, and has voice messages saying it is infected with a virus–but is it really infected with a virus? And does using OpenDNS make web searching safer?

The same “fake” virus situation repeats with another listener, and we offer solutions for dealing with this strange issue called a “browser hijack.” We also help a listener find the correct “driver” program for a Lexmark X5495 multifunction printer device, and what to do when the character “P” keeps repeating on an HP laptop in Windows.

Next, we share some suggestions for “cutting the cord” with cable television service, and tips regarding celluar data and streaming “stick” devices to use with your television to potentially reduce your cable bill.

Learn how to fix a “low disk space” message on your “recovery” hard drive, a new Microsoft phone scam involving fake “expired” Microsoft software product keys, and Erik warns businesses about registering business Internet domain names properly so as to avoid problems when personnel changes.

We take a look at problems copying and pasting pictures, and tips on fixing a possibly corrupt Windows 10 upgrade install. Plus, how do you remove a disconnected “phantom” network hard drives that may appear inn Windows. We offer suggestions on how to best run antivirus software so as to maximize system performance while still keeping you safe, and help a listener remove unwanted remote computer control software from her computer.

91a6dad8-83e0-46d5-9246-a7c800b597ba