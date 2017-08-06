Manchester Man Charged With DUI

August 6, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: DUI, hartford, State Police

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police arrested a 50 year old Manchester man late Friday night after they say he drove into cone pattern set up to protect construction workers on Interstate 84 in Hartford.

Initially, police say, Wayne Smith ignored a cruisers lights and siren and continued to drive through the pattern passing workers.

Once stopped a field sobriety test was administered, which he failed.

Smith is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs. He was released on a $1,000 non -surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court August 28th..

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Bid Now!
At The Box Office
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen