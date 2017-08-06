Manchester Man Charged With DUI

(HARTFORD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police arrested a 50 year old Manchester man late Friday night after they say he drove into cone pattern set up to protect construction workers on Interstate 84 in Hartford.
Initially, police say, Wayne Smith ignored a cruisers lights and siren and continued to drive through the pattern passing workers.
Once stopped a field sobriety test was administered, which he failed.
Smith is charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs. He was released on a $1,000 non -surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court August 28th..