Norwalk Police Seek More Info In Double Slaying

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut are stepping up efforts to find new leads in the unsolved slayings of two women six years ago.

The Hour reports that Norwalk police are reminding potential witnesses about a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those

responsible for the deaths of Iroquois Alston and Rackita Smalls.

The 22-year-old Smalls and 27-year-old Alston were found shot dead in a black Honda sedan in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, 2011.

The passenger’s side window of the vehicle had been shattered.

A neighbor called police.

Both women died of gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say people with information can anonymously call or text detectives.

