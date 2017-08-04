All About Yu

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) _ Yu Darvish fit right in with the steamrolling Dodgers, striking out 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball during his Los Angeles debut to pitch the top team in the majors past the New York Mets 6-0 on Friday night.

Chris Taylor hit a leadoff homer against Jacob deGrom, and Mets nemesis Chase Utley added a two-run shot as Los Angeles improved baseball’s best record to 77-32 with its 11th victory in 12 games. Yasiel Puig also went deep for the Dodgers, who have outscored New York 42-11 in winning all five meetings this season.

On the best extended roll by a National League team since World War II, the Dodgers are 42-7 since June 7 _ a stretch unequaled in franchise history. They have won 22 of 25 since July 4, with all three losses coming against Atlanta.

In his first start since being acquired from Texas for three prospects just before Monday’s trade deadline, Darvish (1-0) only made the Dodgers look even better. With his confident teammates behind him, the four-time All-Star snapped a five-game losing streak and won for the first time in nine outings since June 12 at Houston.

