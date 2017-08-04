5 Areas Off Limits To Swimming This Weekend

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Several inland swim areas are off limits to bathers this weekend.
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is announcing the following parks are closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels in the water: Gardner Lake in Salem, Gay City in Hebron, Mashamoquet in Pomfret, Wadsworth in Middlefield, and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown.
In addition, DEEP has posted warning signs for blue-green algae blooms at the beaches in Kettletown and Indian Well State Parks, although swimming is still permitted; swimmers are being advised to keep away from those areas.
All four shoreline state parks are open to swimming.
DEEP says the water in those parks where swimming is banned this weekend will retested next week.