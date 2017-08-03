Manslaughter Charge Brought In Death Of Asthmatic Man

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have charged a woman with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man who suffered an asthma attack while he was being assaulted and later died.

The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport police arrested 23-year-old Latia Quarles on Wednesday.

Police responded to the hospital for a report of an assault on April 27. Witnesses told police that 26-year-old Victor Diaz had been assaulted by several people.

During the assault, Diaz suffered an asthma attack. He was admitted to the hospital and died on April 30.

Police Chief Armando Perez says an autopsy concluded that his death was directly related to the assault and thus was ruled a homicide.

Quarles is being held on $150,000 bond and it could not be determined if she has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)